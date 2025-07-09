The Eagles get their season underway in earnest this Saturday (12th July, 12:00 BST) against our South London rivals Millwall – and with the match being played behind closed doors, Palace TV+ is the only way to watch our start to the 2025/26 season.

With Palace TV+, you'll also be able to watch Palace take on Crawley Town later this month, before four matches in Austria against FSV Mainz 05 (2 x 60-minute games) and FC Augsburg (2 x 90-minute games) as we ramp up to the new campaign.

Our 25/26 pre-season bundle – which costs just £17.99 – grants access to all of the matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world, until Monday, 4th August 2025. The pre-season bundle pass is a one-off payment, which does not auto-renew.

Alternatively, our most popular subscription is an Annual Pass for Palace TV+ – giving you advance access to the best club videos and features, plus access to pre-season matches, select Academy live broadcasts, live audio commentary of Premier League matches, full 90-minute replays of every first-team match, and more for a whole year.

Find out how to watch six pre-season matches LIVE on Palace TV+ here.

We encourage all Palace TV+ subscribers to please test their accounts in advance of our matches by following the instructions below.

Test your subscription

If you believe you have purchased an eligible Palace TV+ pass for pre-season, or should have access through your Palace Membership, please try watching the video below.

Please allow up to 15 minutes after purchase for you to gain access to the video. If you still can’t access it, it could be possible that you are logged in with the wrong email address, so please check this.

If you are a Palace TV+ subscriber or eligible Member logged into the correct account, and you cannot access the video, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk and we will investigate as soon as we are able. Thank you for your support.