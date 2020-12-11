Selecting Eze as the recipient of Palace's Goal of the Month award, Palace fans felt the sensational strike was the stand-out from a choice of six netted by the first-team, Under-23s, Under-18s and Women.

Eze's effort was also nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award, the winner of which is expected to be announced today (Friday, 11th November).

It's not the only accolade our No.25 had picked up lately, however, with Ebs also named Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November, something he described as "a great privilege."

In the club's Goal of the Month vote, he faced competition from Kate Natkiel in second place (18.6%) and Fionn Mooney (15.4%) in third but, with 52.8% of the overall total, Eze was the clear winner.

You can enjoy his effort amongst the other noteworthy strikes below!

