Crystal Palace, one of the founding members of the Football Association, took part in two matches against Hitchin Town and Maidenhead United in the Generation Cup this afternoon to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup - the oldest cup competition.
I've felt better! It was lovely to get on the scoresheet in the first game, to get the equaliser. We're not quite as mobile as before, but it was still great!Mikele Leigertwood at full-time (Hitchin v Crystal Palace)
I loved every minute of it, I enjoyed playing with some familiar faces and also some Palace legends as well, so it was thoroughly enjoyed.Mile Jedinak at full-time (Hitchin v Palace)
14:54: FT: Hitchin Town 0-4 Crystal Palace
That's all! The Eagles finish top of the group with four points from the two games and advance to the finals which will be played at St George's Park on Sunday, 13th March 2022!
14:50 - Brighty had a go!
Mark Bright had a shot from about 20 yards out, but it's saved by the 'keeper! His strike partner Rudi Hedman(!) couldn't pounce on the rebound.
14:44 - Great save from Shaun Derry?! No, that's handball...
Derry handled it on the edge of the box! The resulting free-kick from Hitchin went over the wall, over the bar, over the stand and out the ground!
14:39 - Sneaky!
Johnson nipped the ball off the Hitchin 'keeper as he's about to take his goal kick, the free-kick was initially given to Palace, but now it's Hitchin's!
14:37 - Eglon added Palace's fourth!
The first-team rehabilitation and strengh conditioning coach Michael Eglon gets his name on the scoresheet - meanwhile Danny Young the kitman came on in midfield to play alongside Academy coach Gary Issott!
14:34 - Vintage Speroni!
Hitchin attacked down the left and the cross-cum-shot was tipped over the bar from Speroni!
14:30 - Scowcroft puts it in, but he's fouled the 'keeper!
Palace's fourth was ruled out by the ref!
14:29 - McAnuff at the double!
The Eagles attacked straight from the restart and Johnson teed up McAnuff for his second and Palace's third!
14:27 - HT: Hitchin 0-2 Palace
A quick break before the sides emerged for the final 25 minutes.
14:22 - Acrobatics on show!
McKenzie tried an overhead kick, but it didn't quite work out!
14:18 - Speroni ventured into midfield and Ambrose turned back the clock
Julian Speroni wandered into midfield briefly, whilst further up the pitch some magical footwork from Ambrose nearly saw Palace add a third!
14:10 - McAnuff from provider to goalscorer!
The midfielder smashed one home in inside the box to double Palace's lead!
14:09 - Palace took the lead!
McKenzie wound back the years as he headed in a glancing from a McAnuff corner!
14:08 - Leigertwood crossed it in - Scowcroft's diving header was saved!
That deserved to be a goal!
14:05 - KO: Hitchin 0-0 Palace
The clash against our first ever FA Cup opponents began!
I shouldn't have let it go! I just don't play enough - terrible header, I can't believe I've missed! I couldn't believe the ball came in [I thought] I would've scored! They've made it a mountain to climb for us, with teenagers and current players, but we gave it a good go and in the end we showed some spirit as Palace always do!Mark Bright at full-time (Maidenhead v Palace)
I'm absolutely loving it being back in a Palace shirt! I hit one and AJ almost scored the rebound! Now that I'm playing, I want to stay! As soon as these games are there, I'm here, I love playing for Palace - I watch them every week, at home games, and when I pull this shirt on it's special for me.Darren Ambrose at half-time (Maidenhead v Palace)
13:41 - FT: Maidenhead United 3-3 Crystal Palace
A point apiece for the two sides. Though the Magpies dominated most of the game, Palace clawed their way back in the second-half!
13:40 - Ambrose whipped it in to Mark Bright!
Who'd have thought you'd hear that? Ambrose whipped in a great ball to an onrushing Mark Bright, but his header cleared the bar!
13:36 - Leigertwood levelled it from the left-wing!
Mikele Leigertwood levelled it for Palace - getting on the end of a square ball from Darren Ambrose! Brilliant dummy from Mark Bright inside the six-yard box to let it flow to Leigertwood!
13:34 - Scowcroft taps it in from close range!
Mikele Leigertwood is somehow in the centre of the box and fires a shot straight at the 'keeper! Scowcroft reacted quickest to tap it in, 3-2!
13:30 - Did that go in?!
There was no VAR or goal line technology in 1871 and there was none at Top Field! Scowcroft's header looked like it had gone in, but the linesman said no!
13:28 - Maidenhead 3-1 Palace
Zimba got his hat-trick.
13:25 - Maidenhead have goal ruled out for offside!
Palace nearly scored right from kick-off, but neither team could quite find another goal yet! Miadenhead did well to break through the centre-back partnership of Derry and Jedinak - they've dropped further back as more subs have rotated in!
I can't tell you how long it was since I've played! Hopefully we can sort of bring it back, AJ's had a decent chance - it's coming! I'm coming up 44, some of them are plus 50 as you can see!Leon McKenzie at half-time (Maidenhead v Palace)
13:10 - HT: Maidenhead United 2-1 Crystal Palace
Five minutes to rest and recharge before the two sides switched ends.
13:07 - Instant impact!
Jobi McAnuff came on off the bench and scored with what was effecitvely his first touch - game on!
13:05 - Not a bad effort from Ambrose...
Palace grew into the game with their best chance coming from a long-range effort from Darren Ambrose - the Maidenhead 'keeper did well to save it!
12:52 - Maidenhead double their advantage
Zimba doubled the lead for The Magpies.
12:48 - Maidenhead took the lead three minutes in
Palace gotcaught in possession and Maidenhead United are ahead through Chanka Zimba.
12:45 - Underway at Top Field!
The first game between Maidenhead and Hitchin Town ended 3-3, so first place is up for grabs!
12:30 - Kick-off is delayed - 12:45 start!
12:00 Learn more about some of the team members this afternoon:
Did you know that Palace's youth goalkeeping coach Gary Phillips, who starts in goal this afternoon, faced the likes of Cyrille Regis and Bryan Robson during his development years?
Did you know that legendary Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni initially came to the UK because of a VHS tape?
11:30 - The team news is in!
Palace's first game was at 12:30 GMT against Maidenhead United and here's how they lined up:
Phillips (GK), Leigertwood, Gabbidon, Hedman, Cooper, Derry, Jedinak (C), Ambrose, McKenzie, McGoldrick, Johnson.
Rolling subs: Speroni (GK), Quinn, Issott, McAnuff, Bowry, Scowcroft, Young, Bright, Filly, Elgon
Did you ever expect to see Andy Johnson and Mile Jedinak in the same team?!
The rules of the Generation Cup
⚠️ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀:
Everything you need to know ahead of the #GenerationCup
- Each half lasts 25 minutes
- Rolling substitutes
- Three players over the age of 49 on the pitch at all times
- No more than five players under the age of 39 per match
- League format between the three teams: one point for a draw, three for a win
Learn more about Palace's 1861 origins
Welcome to the Generation Cup
Crystal Palace Football Club was founded in 1861, meaning they are the world's oldest professional association football club and also founding members of the Football Association.
As they are founding members of the Football Association, they are taking part in a nine-team tournament with two matches against other founding members: Hitchin Town F.C. - our first ever FA Cup opponents in 1871, and Maidenhead United.
The full list of teams competing in the unique tournament is: Crystal Palace, Hitchin Town, Maidenhead United, Upton Park F.C., Reigate Priory F.C., The Royal Engineers, Civil Service, The Wanderers F.C. and Clapham Rovers F.C.
Clubs have been invited to enter a squad of 24 players for The Generation Cup. No more than five players aged under 40 can be on the pitch at one time and three players over 50 must be on at all times.
The first clash against Maidenhead United ended in a 3-3 draw and was followed by a clash against hosts Hitchin Town, which ended 0-4 in Palace's favour. The Eagles progress to the finals which will be played on 13th March 2022 on the elite pitch at St George’s Park.