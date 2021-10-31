14:54: FT: Hitchin Town 0-4 Crystal Palace

That's all! The Eagles finish top of the group with four points from the two games and advance to the finals which will be played at St George's Park on Sunday, 13th March 2022!

14:50 - Brighty had a go!

Mark Bright had a shot from about 20 yards out, but it's saved by the 'keeper! His strike partner Rudi Hedman(!) couldn't pounce on the rebound.

14:44 - Great save from Shaun Derry?! No, that's handball...

Derry handled it on the edge of the box! The resulting free-kick from Hitchin went over the wall, over the bar, over the stand and out the ground!

14:39 - Sneaky!

Johnson nipped the ball off the Hitchin 'keeper as he's about to take his goal kick, the free-kick was initially given to Palace, but now it's Hitchin's!

14:37 - Eglon added Palace's fourth!

The first-team rehabilitation and strengh conditioning coach Michael Eglon gets his name on the scoresheet - meanwhile Danny Young the kitman came on in midfield to play alongside Academy coach Gary Issott!

14:34 - Vintage Speroni!

Hitchin attacked down the left and the cross-cum-shot was tipped over the bar from Speroni!

14:30 - Scowcroft puts it in, but he's fouled the 'keeper!

Palace's fourth was ruled out by the ref!

14:29 - McAnuff at the double!

The Eagles attacked straight from the restart and Johnson teed up McAnuff for his second and Palace's third!