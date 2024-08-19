By starting the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, Kamada became not only our first-ever Japanese player, but the 1000th different player to wear Crystal Palace colours since we joined the Football League in 1920 (in the league or a recognised Cup competition).

Compiled dutifully by club historian Ian King, the complete list of Palace players can be enjoyed below, in chronological order of the first-team debuts.

Only League, F.A. Cup, League Cup and major other Cups/Play-off appearances count towards this total, with a number of players who featured before 1920 also included.

Congratulations, Daichi – and congratulations, Ian!

Our 1000 players

List compiled by Ian King.

Italics indicate players with the club prior to 1920-21. Bold indicates current players.