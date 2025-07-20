The visit to Broadfield Stadium has become a regular fixture over recent summers – here is what you might want to look out for on Friday (25th July, 19:30 BST) evening.

A potential thriller

Last time Oliver Glasner took his team to face Crawley, those watching were treated to something of a mid-summer classic.

The two teams shared nine-goals in a highly entertaining contest in glorious sunshine – pre-season at its best.

The Eagles scored just 90 seconds in through Odsonne Édouard, then racing into a 3-0 lead after just 11 minutes.

It was four by half-time, but the hosts produced a rousing response in the second-half with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s stunning strike.