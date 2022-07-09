12:00 - TEAM NEWS

Patrick Vieira has named a strong side to take on The Lions. Marc Guéhi captains the side alongside his centre-back partner Joachim Andersen. Further forward, the returning Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew flank centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. Vicente Guaita continues between the sticks, whilst

On the bench, there are 12 substitutes, including recent signings Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Eze, Schlupp, Hughes, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Matthews, O'Brien, Ferguson, Phillips, Adaramola, Rodney, Plange, Ebiowei, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke, Edouard.

The visitors have named two starting XIs which will play 45 minutes each, as is typical for a pre-season friendly.

Millwall XI first-half: Bialkowski, Cooper, Evans, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Leonard, Bennett, A. Mitchell, Muller, Honeyman.

Subs: Sandford, Toppaloj, Allen, Boateng, Walker.

Millwall XI second-half: Long, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, B. Mitchell, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Saville, Olaofe, Topalloj.

Subs: Sandford, A. Mitchell, Allen, Boateng, Walker.

11:30

The Eagles welcome south London rivals Millwall to Copers Cope in their second pre-season game of the season.

This is the second time the two sides have met this year, after on Olise-inspired Palace comfrotably cameback against the Lions at The Den in January. Prior to the clash in January, the last time the two sides met was in the 2012/13 Championship season.

You can watch the match LIVE on Palace TV+ or follow along here on the live blog for match updates as the game goes on.

