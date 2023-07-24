Having made the journey to the Midwest on Sunday, Roy Hodgson's side are gearing up towards the occasion of facing Colombian champions Millonarios FC for the The Chicago Nations Cup on Wednesday night. The fixture has previously contested by the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Tickets remain available for the fixture, and can be booked here. Crystal Palace fans will be sat in sections 113, 114, 155 and 116 (as marked on the ticketing link). Prices range from $45 USD to $185 USD.

In their first session at the Lake Forest Academy, the players ran hard in high humidity which, combined with temperatures of around 77 degrees Fahrenheit, or 25 degrees Celsius for those back home, made for exacting conditions.

But spirits remained high and training productive, with an Open Training session in front of Palace's Stateside supporters set to follow on Tuesday.

Check out the best of the photos from Day One's training below!