Tuesday, 25th July

Open Training – 09:00 CDT local time

With their match against Millonarios set for the following day, Palace supporters in Chicago can get a unique insight into the team’s pre-game preparations by attending Open Training.

The session will take place at Lake Forest Academy on Tuesday, 25th July between 09:00 and approximately 11:00 CDT local time, a day prior to the big match.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to meet ‘Challenger’, the legendary American bald eagle, who is regarded as the most famous of his kind. Challenger went on to became the first bald eagle in U.S. history, trained to free-fly into major sports stadiums, and flew at hundreds of events between 1995-2017.

Fans are advised to arrive from 09:00 CDT to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

The event is FREE to attend, but spaces are extremely limited and you will need to sign up to attend in advance by clicking here.

Please note that as part of the booking process you will be required to enter your card details to claim tickets, but you will not be charged.

Supporters should note that filming and photography will take place during Open Training. Any supporters not wishing to be captured should make themselves known to a member of staff on the day.