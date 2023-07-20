The Eagles will be touring Stateside for the first time since the summer of 2016, and a range of events will take place across Chicago for supporters and players alike to enjoy before an onwards journey to Detroit.
Palace’s match-up with Millonarios kicks off at 19:00 CDT local time on Wednesday, 26th July at SeatGeek Stadium, with tickets available to purchase here. The game will also be streamed live worldwide on Palace TV+.
But before then, get the full run-down on everything you need to know about Palace in Chicago below…
Sunday, 23rd July
The Eagles arrive
Palace’s players touch down in Chicago late on Sunday (23rd July) and will spend the following day acclimatising and recovering ahead of an action-packed tour programme.