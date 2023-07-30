The trio were in attendance at a supporters’ event at Detroit City Clubhouse, where fans gathered to pose questions to first-team players including Academy products Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell and JK Gordon, as well as coaches McCarthy, Derry and Dean Kiely.

And a very pertinent question indeed was raised when one supporter queried Clyne on what it was like to be coached by his former teammates, who all played first-team football for the Eagles between 2008 and 2010.

“It’s different!” Clyne laughed. “Obviously, I used to play with them. I used to look up to them as players and now, I follow them and listen to what they’ve got to say! They’re bossing me about and telling me what to do – it’s different!

“But I’m enjoying it and it’s always good to work with them, see them, and hopefully we can do good things this season.”