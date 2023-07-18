On Ebere Eze’s England debut…

“I was really delighted for him, and happy also that Gareth [Southgate] thought he was the right man.

“I think he fully deserved it after his performances at the end of last year in particular, and I thought his debut was a good one. It’s nice to have another England international in our ranks.”

On our pre-season matches so far…

“We’ve been very careful about using anyone who’s in the first-team squad, and in fact most of the players who ended last season [in the squad] have hardly played at all.

“We’ve concentrated a lot on some of the players from the Academy who we think are interesting and would like to look at, and of course some of the players who were in the squad last year but didn’t always play – people like [Naouirou] Ahamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta, to name two – to give them a chance to play football as well.

“From Saturday onwards [against Watford], when we have a game just before we leave for the USA, that will be the first time we’ll see a team which might resemble what the team will look like when we start the league, and players will probably play longer in that game than they’ve been doing so far, albeit even there we’ll be looking to use a lot of squad players, rather than just use 11 for 90 minutes.”

On Michael Olise, who was injured playing for France U21s earlier in the summer…

“There’s no update as such. We’ve known since the injury that it might take a while for him to get fit again. It was a serious injury which required an operation.

“We see him in here all the time. He’s well into his rehabilitation but it’s going to take a bit longer than a few weeks for him to recover, so at the moment we’re just hoping that the rehabilitation will go well and that we’ll get him back as quickly as possible.

“Certainly, we won’t be seeing him for a period of time.”