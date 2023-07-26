Crystal Palace have begun their pre-season tour to Chicago and Detroit, where they will face Colombian champions Millonarios FC and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in two high-profile fixtures this week. Find out more here.

Sunday, 23rd July

Frankie, US memories and landing in Chicago

Tomkins: It’s been a long day – a lot of travelling. We’re knackered.

Hughes: You won’t get much out of Tonks in this series, I tell you!

The first flight, I had a little sleep and watched Billions, the Netflix series. I’m a big fan. I did some reading as well – The Last Mile by David Baldacci. I got lost in that, it was lovely!

It’s hard to read for Tonks – he doesn’t know how…

Tomkins: ‘Lost in that?’! But yeah, if there aren’t any pictures in a book…! I watched a little documentary on Frankie Dettori [called Dettori].

Hughes: With the flying it ended up being a long day, and quite tiring, but we get through it for the Palace!

Tomkins: I’ve been to Vegas a few times – that was pretty chilled (!) – but I’ve not been to Chicago before. It’s a first time. We’re only here for a few days, so I don’t know how much we’ll see of it, but we’ll try.

Hughes: I’ve been to Los Angeles, Miami and New York – New York was my favourite for the food – but it’s a first time in Chicago for me too.

Hopefully, if we get time, we might have a little gander into downtown. I’m looking forward to the trip.