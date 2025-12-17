- Tickets remain available for Thursday's fixture.
- Click here for Glasner's pre-match team news update.
- Find out what Palace need to do to seal qualification.
Available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50, your special edition Crystal Palace v KuPS Kuopio programme includes:
- A glittering foil cover, celebrating a special night at Selhurst Park where the Eagles will be looking to book a place in the knockout stages;
- An in-depth feature interview with Palace's former Finland international; Joonas Kolkaa.
- A comprehensive guide to Thursday's opponents, KuPS Kuopio; plus,
- A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features, including travel tips, our history in the Anglo-Italian Cup, a 'handy' Palace phrasebook, plus a European special edition quiz, and more – the ideal accompaniment to our continental adventure!