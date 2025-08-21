Make sure you get your special edition programme, for what hopefully proves to be the first of many European nights at Selhurst Park!

The first leg of our play-off round tie takes place tonight (20:00 BST kick-off), with tickets still available to Season Ticket holders and Members. The match will also be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.

We've got the full lowdown on our opponents Fredrikstad; what the Conference League will entail; plus exclusive interviews with supporter group CPFC Norway, and with Palace's former Norwegian Player of the Year, Jonathan Parr.

"The first time I heard about Crystal Palace being interested was when Steffen Iversen, who was playing there then, called me," Parr reveals. "I think I was at the hairdressers at the time!

"He called me and said: ‘The manager [Dougie Freedman] said he's interested in you – what are your thoughts on coming over and playing for Palace?’ I thought: ‘Yes’! "

As well as sitting down to review his time in South London and give us an insight into Eliteserien and Fredrikstad, Parr also provides us with some travel tips ahead of next week's away leg, perfect reading for any fans making the trip to Norway!

Plus, this edition has your regular favourites including Oliver Glasner's latest notes, plus words from Marc Guéhi, Steve Parish – and more...