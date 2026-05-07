“We didn’t have all the evidence we’ve got now on just how good he is. But what you could see was his ability to receive the ball, play forward and see an early pass.

"There aren’t many players in the country with his attributes.

“It’s difficult to throw someone into such big games at that stage, when you've only just started working him. Hopefully the experience of being with us was still a good one for him.

“And Ebere [Eze] and Marc [Guéhi] have carried themselves so well in high-profile situations with both club and country. What they've gone on to do is excellent.

"Dean [Henderson] I'd obviously worked with before when he was making his way through and I'd seen him in our junior national teams. He’s a great person to have around the group.”

Southgate would take that squad closer than any England manager to winning a major tournament on foreign soil, only to suffer that heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the final.

But with all four players likely to be part of England's World Cup squad this summer, they should get another chance at glory on the international stage.

To read the full Sir Gareth Southgate feature, including his thoughts on Palace's European run, get your special 100-page edition programme from vendors around the ground – and the Selhurst Park club shop – on Thursday night for £4.

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