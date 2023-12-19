For those of you still needing to pick up a last-minute gift for the Palace fans in your life, we have official Club Shops in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon – open right up to Christmas Eve.

Don't have time to visit, and need a digital gift? Click here to find out more about our festive Premium matchday packages and Selhurst Park Stadium tours!, as well as Palace TV+ subscriptions!

WHERE TO FIND US

Selhurst Club Shop

Selhurst Park stadium (by the Sainsbury's entrance)

Holmesdale Road

London

SE25 6PU

Bromley Club Shop

The Glades

High Street

Bromley

BR1 1DN

Croydon Club Shop

Centrale Shopping Centre

21 North End

Croydon

CR0 1TY

Festive Opening Times

Selhurst's club shop is open for half-an-hour after full-time (approx. 22:30 GMT) of Thursday 21st December's fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion,.

The store will also be open for approximately an hour after full-time versus Brentford (approx. 18:00 on Saturday 30th December).

Please note the store will be closed during both matches.