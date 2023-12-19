For those of you still needing to pick up a last-minute gift for the Palace fans in your life, we have official Club Shops in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon – open right up to Christmas Eve.
Don't have time to visit, and need a digital gift? Click here to find out more about our festive Premium matchday packages and Selhurst Park Stadium tours!, as well as Palace TV+ subscriptions!
WHERE TO FIND US
Selhurst Club Shop
- Selhurst Park stadium (by the Sainsbury's entrance)
- Holmesdale Road
- London
- SE25 6PU
Bromley Club Shop
- The Glades
- High Street
- Bromley
- BR1 1DN
Croydon Club Shop
- Centrale Shopping Centre
- 21 North End
- Croydon
- CR0 1TY
Festive Opening Times
Selhurst's club shop is open for half-an-hour after full-time (approx. 22:30 GMT) of Thursday 21st December's fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion,.
The store will also be open for approximately an hour after full-time versus Brentford (approx. 18:00 on Saturday 30th December).
Please note the store will be closed during both matches.