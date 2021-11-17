Premium tickets

These really do top the list for Palace presents, with our Premium Matchdays providing the pinnacle in footballing entertainment.

Guests can watch Patrick Vieira’s men compete with two games immediately after Christmas (Norwich City on the 28th and West Ham United on the 1st) from the style and comfort of our Premium spaces.

Premium tickets mean mingling with club legends and VIPs, enjoying fine dining with three-course meals and inclusive drinks, the best seats in the house and more.

Our range of areas are suited to every need, meaning you can tailor their time at Selhurst like they’ve never experienced.

Better yet, Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy a Premium Matchday, with our lounges hosting a festive buzz as family, friends and fellow supporters come together to back the lads.

Prices for Norwich start from £360+VAT and start from £390 for West Ham.