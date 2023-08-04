The striking new shirt – also available in Women’s and Junior fits – has been worn by the Eagles during their pre-season matches away at Barnet and at Crawley.

The away shirt is an eye-catching amalgamation of the club’s history and its ever-popular sash design from the 1970s, with the main colours – sky blue and white - harking back to the club’s origins from 1861.

The sash itself is printed with the words ‘Crystal Palace Football Club Founded 1861’, in recognition of the club’s pivotal role in developing modern football, as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football.

The shirts are available to buy online now and in all club stores. Adult shirts are priced from £60, with Junior shirts from £45.

Supporters should note that away shorts; socks; and Baby and Infant shirts will go on sale at a later date, with updates to follow shortly.