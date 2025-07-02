The club would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their superb support, with approximately 98% of 2024/25 holders renewing for the new campaign, meaning the FA Cup holders will once again be able to count on your loud and proud support at Selhurst Park.

For non-Season Ticket holders who are not on the Waiting List, the best way to now attend matches at Selhurst Park next season is by purchasing a 2025/26 Palace Membership. Members enjoy an exclusive window to access individual match tickets before everybody else.

25/26 Memberships will go on sale in the coming days, so keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the Official App, and across the club’s social media channels, for more information in due course.

Waiting List

The Palace Box Office will now begin contacting supporters on the 24/25 Season Ticket waiting list directly, inviting them to purchase. Due to the high renewal rate, we are anticipating there to be around 300 new Season Ticket holders this season.

Those fans on the Waiting List who do not get a Season Ticket for 2025/26 will retain their place for the following season, when they will be further forward in the queue.