The Eagles welcome Chris Wilder’s side to Selhurst Park as they look for a repeat of their opening day success against the Blades, when Odsonne Edouard netted the winner at Bramall Lane.

The match will be Palace’s first in the Premier League at home in 2024, and you can ensure that you’re there to get behind the lads when as they look to get the new year off to the perfect start.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders can purchase tickets for Sheffield United on Monday, 18th December from 10:00 GMT.

All remaining Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase tickets on Thursday, 21st December from 10:00 GMT.

How to resell

If you are a Season Ticket holder who can't make any of these matches, don't let your seat go to waste: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, click here to learn how to share tickets.

Match details