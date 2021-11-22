Tyrick Mitchell recently spoke about the Palace fans, saying: "The confidence that it gives you at Selhurst is amazing. That extra fire in your belly, that extra stomp in your step is crazy.

“You hear it constantly: you block a cross and they’re cheering or shouting your name. It gives you that massive boost. Honestly, it’s one of the best fanbases – if not the best – in the league. You can go to any stadium and you can hear them supporting no matter if we win or lose.

“It’s a positive, humbling, beautiful scenario to be on the pitch while they’re all there.”

So make sure to back the boys and secure your seat for both games here!

Not a Member yet and want to become one? Click here to browse our options.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Tuesday, 28th December

15:00

Premier League

Four tickets per Client Reference Number

Category B prices

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Saturday, 1st January

17:30

Premier League

Two tickets per Client Reference Number

Category A prices

When purchasing online, tickets are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).

Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale for both matches.

Premium Hospitality

Our Premium lounges are fully open for these games, providing you with the ultimate festive matchday at Selhurst Park.

They are our first home games after Christmas, making them the perfect festive present in the warmth of our sophisticated, lively lounges.

Our lounges provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment, and start from £199+VAT.

You can watch the game from the best seats in the house, meet club legends, enjoy incredible food and drinks packages and more.

To find out more about a Premium package or speak to our team, please click here.