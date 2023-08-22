Crystal Palace Under-21s face Fulham Under-21s in SE25 this Monday, 28th August (kick-off 13:00 BST), looking to build on a dramatic 3-2 opening-day win over Manchester United.

When Palace and Fulham met at U21s level last season, they shared seven goals between the two fixtures – so an entertaining match-up lies in store.

The fixture marks our U21s’ first game at Selhurst since just under 6,000 supporters were in attendance to watch the young Eagles take on Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup final in May.

Many memories were made that night for Palace prospects and supporters alike – and fans are encouraged to come along and get behind Darren Powell's young side once again.

Tickets for the Premier League 2 fixture are priced at £1 for juniors and Over-65s, and £5 for adults, with Academy Founder Members able to attend for free (ticket reservation still required in advance). Click HERE to grab your tickets now!