Once this period has closed, we will group supporters based on Loyalty Points, and share a full Selling Order ahead of Tuesday’s on-sale, where supporters will receive a unique access code to purchase their tickets on the UEFA Ticketing Portal.

More information can be found below.

We will once again be assisting supporters with travel to Germany, with information on dedicated Fan Travel packages available here.

For supporters not going to Leipzig, we are also pleased to confirm that there will be a screening of the Final at Selhurst Park. Further details can be found here.

Important Information

We have received an allocation of 11,372 tickets for the Final.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase tickets for the UEFA Conference League Final.

All tickets will be digital, and sold via the UEFA Ticketing Portal – with no exceptions.

Tickets will be priced in four different categories, starting from £25 each.

Supporters will be given access to the UEFA Ticketing Portal through access codes unique to each user.

All access codes are fully trackable and will be checked by the Palace Box Office. Should the club find that a ticket is not purchased – or used – by the intended recipient of the access code, we reserve the right to cancel the ticket and apply further sanctions.

Seats cannot be selected individually, although supporters can purchase multiple tickets using their friends’ and family’s unique codes, and in the majority of cases, will be seated together by UEFA.

Tickets within each price category will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets and sales steps are subject to availability.

Sales Process

Step One: Deadline 12:00 BST on Monday, 11th May

Pre-registration now open for Season Ticket Holders & Members

Supporters wanting to purchase tickets for the Final must complete Step One prior to the deadline of 12:00 on Monday, 11th May.

This Step will require Season Ticket Holders and Members to pre-register to purchase tickets for the Final. Please note that doing does not guarantee you access to a ticket.