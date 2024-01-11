Laura Kaminski’s side – who enjoyed such a fine first half to their 2023/24 season – will also have the opportunity to write yet another small piece of Palace history in Sutton.

The game – which kicks off at the VBS Community Stadium at 13:00 GMT (with turnstiles open from 12:00, and family games and entertainment provided) – could see the Eagles win two matches in a row in the competition for the first time as Crystal Palace F.C.

Their opponents on Sunday, Blackburn Rovers, also play in the Women’s Championship, and currently sit seventh in the table with five wins from 10 matches – but the Eagles can draw encouragement from their last meeting: a 4-0 victory at Ewood Park in October.

Matchday at Sutton will once again offer up plenty of family-friendly fun, with indoor activities and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the game. Turnstiles will open at 12:00 GMT – find out more here!

Palace reached the fourth round with a 6-0 win over Chatham Town in south London last month, Elise Hughes’ hat-trick complimented by strikes from Molly Sharpe, Keira Barry and Annabel Blanchard.