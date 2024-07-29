The Eagles have landed
Here come Palace, arriving in Baltimore for the first leg of the 2024 pre-season tour...
Crystal Palace are heading to the United States for pre-season tour - make sure you're following all the latest from across the pond below!
Here come Palace, arriving in Baltimore for the first leg of the 2024 pre-season tour...
Palace are back in the States for a second season running, and this is the place to get all the latest.
Keep track of all our progress, get behind-the-scenes access and so much more, all via cpfc.co.uk, social media and the Official App.