Remember, you can be there when the Eagles take on their domestic rivals in Annapolis, not far from Washington D.C., on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time).

Tickets are available, with the Palace fans seated in sections 1, 2, 101 and 102 – just click here to get yours!

Palace 4-2 Wolves – 21st January, 1909

If we’re going to do this properly, why not head back more than a century to begin?

This was a classic FA Cup thriller, with Palace one of 15 non-league sides given a bye into the first round, along with other future top-flight sides Southampton, Portsmouth, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, among others.

In the first round proper, Palace were drawn against Wolves, the two-time winners and cup holders having beaten Newcastle in the final of the 1908 competition.

The upset was on, however, as the two sides proved inseparable in a four-goal thriller, before Palace emerged 4-2 winners in the reply in South London.