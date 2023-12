The young Eagles’ FA Youth Cup campaign got off to a strong start with a 2-1 win away at Plymouth Argyle in the third round. Centre-back George King secured a brace with two well-taken headers in either half, including the winner 10 minutes from time.

Hull City overcame National League outfit AFC Fylde 3-0 in their third round tie to set up the clash against Rob Quinn’s Palace side.

Details about the game will be available in due course, including information regarding tickets and streaming.