Jesse Derry, who featured a lot last season as a first-year scholar has benefited from the experience, earning an England Under-19s call-up during the November international break.
“It’s pleasing for Jesse to get called up for England U19s - the level in that squad is very high, some of the boys in that setup have played for Arsenal’s first team and also Chris Rigg of Sunderland.
“For him to be mixing with players of that quality, which he has also got - he’s really happy and we’re happy as a club to see him get in there, it’s really good.”
Derry is amongst a number of young Eagles who have trained with the first-team side this season, among them recent debutants Asher Agbinone and Caleb Kporha as well as Zach Marsh who recently featured in the matchday squad for the first time.
“It’s really pleasing for us to see some of the lads who were involved with the 18s last season and the season before now with the first-team.
“To see Asher get his debut, to see Hindo [Hindolo Mustapha] doing really well, Zach Marsh has been over the road and involved in the matchday squad.”
Finally, reflecting on the season so far, Quinn said: “The season as a whole has been frustrating so far, but wins give confidence - at any age, but especially with young players.
“Confidence is such a hard thing to get and an easy thing to lose. As a group, for all of us, we’ve just got to work day by day and keep building on everything we do.”