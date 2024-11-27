Jerome Osei, who was one of six first-year scholars in the starting XI against West Brom, netted the equaliser for Palace 20 seconds into the start of the second-half - his first goal of the season.

“Jerome’s been waiting for his chance and he got it - to be fair, he’s one of the ones we’ve spoken about. I’ve just wanted to see a little bit more intensity and aggression from him really - nothing technical or tactical stuff, it was just a bit more aggression that we needed from him.

“He deserved his goal, he put himself in there and it was a good finish.

“Last week we had about seven first-year scholars involved. If I look back a couple of years it was the other way around where we would have seven second-year scholars instead. The bigger picture is developing every player as much as we can to get them as high as we can.

“The group will be in a much better place this time next year, with the amount of games the first-year scholars are playing and ultimately that’s the goal.”