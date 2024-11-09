Report: Point apiece as young Eagles cancel out Baggies

Summary
Two changes to side which faced Arsenal
15: Casey scores for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside
18 - GOAL: Casey fires home following a corner
35 - GOAL: Trialist levels for West Brom
44 - GOAL: West Brom take the lead through a Blackshield stunner
HT: Palace 1-2 WBA
46 - GOAL: Osei levels for Palace immediately after the restart
49: Derry’s header is held by Brady in the West Brom
57: Casey sees another effort stopped
72: Mason makes a good stop to deny West Brom on a breakaway
80: Danaher has a go on the volley, but it’s saved
90+4: Danaher makes a crucial tackle to deny West Brom late on
FT: Palace 2-2 WBA