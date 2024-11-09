Skip navigation

      Report: Point apiece as young Eagles cancel out Baggies

      Crystal Palace U18
      2
      Casey 18'
      Osei Kyremeh 46'
      2
      West Bromwich Albion U18
      Trialist 35'
      Blackshields 44'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s shared the spoils with West Bromwich Albion on a cold Saturday morning at Copers Cope. Benjamin Casey’s opener was overturned by two West Brom goals before half-time, while Jerome Osei’s first of the season levelled things straight after the break.

      Summary

      • Two changes to side which faced Arsenal

      • 15: Casey scores for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside

      • 18 - GOAL: Casey fires home following a corner

      • 35 - GOAL: Trialist levels for West Brom

      • 44 - GOAL: West Brom take the lead through a Blackshield stunner

      • HT: Palace 1-2 WBA

      • 46 - GOAL: Osei levels for Palace immediately after the restart

      • 49: Derry’s header is held by Brady in the West Brom

      • 57: Casey sees another effort stopped

      • 72: Mason makes a good stop to deny West Brom on a breakaway

      • 80: Danaher has a go on the volley, but it’s saved

      • 90+4: Danaher makes a crucial tackle to deny West Brom late on

      • FT: Palace 2-2 WBA

      A week on from the 1-1 draw away at Arsenal in the league, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil as they welcomed West Bromwich Albion to Copers Cope.

      Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which drew with the Gunners, with Jesse Derry and Jerome Osei coming in for Euan Danaher and David Montjen.

      In a cagey opening quarter of the game which saw little to no chances for either side, Benji Casey netted what he thought was the opening goal, though it was ruled out for offside.

      He did eventually find the opener, scoring in the 18th minute from a Palace corner. A ball in from Derry towards the far post wasn’t properly cleared away by the West Brom defence, and Casey was quickest to react to net his third of the campaign.

      West Brom netted an equaliser 10 minutes before the break, with Trialist capitalising on a defensive mixup to find the net for the Baggies.

      It looked as though the two sides were going into the break level, however a stunning strike from Charlie Blackshield managed to find the top corner from about 25-yards out - giving the visitors the lead.

      Palace had it all to do after the two sides emerged for the second-half and duly levelled things up within 30 seconds of the restart.

      A strong break down the right hand side from George King saw him race to the byline before cutting it back across for Jerome Osei to net his first goal of the season.

      As the second-half went on both sides pressed and probed to get their noses in front, but they were both cancelled out. Jack Mason made a strong save to deny West Brom’s substitute Justin Severn-Seven on a breakaway, while Danaher saw a volley saved shortly after coming on.

      In the dying moments of the game, West Brom looked to hit Palace on the counter with a man advantage, however a recovering Danaher managed to make a vital challenge to win the ball back from Rio Parmar.

      The final whistle went shortly after his heroics and the result means that Quinn’s side move up to 10th in the League - a point ahead of Leicester and one behind Arsenal.

      Palace: Mason (GK), King, Benemar, Adams-Collman (Henry, 81), Somade, Walker-Smith, Whyte, Williams, Casey, Derry, Osei (Danaher, 71).

      Subs not used: Hill (GK), Lameiras, Muwana.

      WBA: Brady (GK), Asomugha, Letlat, Abudu, Morrish, Sears, Trialist (Severn-Seven, 64), Colesby, Blackshields, Okorodudu (Cherchi, 75) , Palmar, Onyemachi (McNeil, 90+3).

      Subs not used: Perkins, Moses (GK).

