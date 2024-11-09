Report: Point apiece as young Eagles cancel out Baggies

A week on from the 1-1 draw away at Arsenal in the league, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back on home soil as they welcomed West Bromwich Albion to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which drew with the Gunners, with Jesse Derry and Jerome Osei coming in for Euan Danaher and David Montjen.

In a cagey opening quarter of the game which saw little to no chances for either side, Benji Casey netted what he thought was the opening goal, though it was ruled out for offside.

He did eventually find the opener, scoring in the 18th minute from a Palace corner. A ball in from Derry towards the far post wasn’t properly cleared away by the West Brom defence, and Casey was quickest to react to net his third of the campaign.