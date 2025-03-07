First off, on Saturday 8th March at 11:00 GMT, the young Eagles will welcome West Ham United to Copers Cope as they begin their final five games of the campaign.

The young Hammers were the U18 Premier League South and FA Youth Cup champions in 2022/23, while also recording a second-place finish last time out. Palace managed to put five past them away from home back in January, and will look to do more of the same this time around.

You can watch every minute of the action LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more information and to subscribe today!