Report: Five-star Palace hammer West Ham

Summary
Three changes to the side which faced Chelsea before the winter break
1: Casey almost puts Palace ahead after 30 seconds
3: Hill makes a strong stop to deny Caliste
6: Henry nets for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside
7: Halim is denied by Judd and Hill
13: Cowin almost sees a free-kick in under the bar, Williams’ follow-up is saved
24: Casey nets for Palace, but it’s ruled out for offside once again
37: Williams’ curling effort is saved by Awesu
44 - GOAL: Okoli puts Palace ahead on the stroke of half-time
HT: West Ham 0-1 Palace
55: Awesu is down injured for five minutes and West Ham bring on Hooper
64: Cowin almost scores directly from a corner
73: Adams-Collman is denied from close range
74 - GOAL: Palace double their lead through Williams
75: Hill denies Halim straight after the restart
78 - GOAL: Casey adds a third from the spot
84 - GOAL: Okoli scores a stunning strike from 40-yards out
90+2 - GOAL: King nets the fifth for Palace in stoppage time
90+8: Montjen, Drakes-Thomas and Osei have efforts for a sixth
FT: West Ham 0-5 Palace