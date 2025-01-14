Report: Five-star Palace hammer West Ham

Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to face West Ham United in their first game of 2025, after ending the previous year with a stunning 4-2 comeback against Chelsea.

Head coach Rob Quinn made three changes to the side which won against the Blues, with Jasper Judd, Freddie Cowin and George King coming in for Dean Benamar, Jacob Fasida and Jesse Derry.

It was a rapid-fire start with chances coming thick and fast for both sides. Within 30 seconds Benji Casey found himself in behind the West Ham defence following a simple ball over the top, but he dragged his effort narrowly wide of the post.

West Ham went straight down the other end and had a chance through Gabriel Caliste, but Marcus Hill in the Palace goal made a strong stop to deny the forward.