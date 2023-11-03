The 20-year-old forward has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign, with six goals and two assists in nine games. His performances throughout have seen him earn a spot in the first-team; being named on the bench against Manchester United twice and against Nottingham Forest.

In October, Ola-Adebomi netted three times in the league, including a stunning effort with the outside of his foot that was nominated for Palace’s Goal of the Month award. He also helped the side to a 3-1 win over AS Monaco in the Premier League International Cup.

Nominees were selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel after PL2 club coaches nominated the best performance by an opponent in each of their league matches in the month. The panel will decide the winner, who will be announced on Friday 10 November at 10:00 GMT.