The centre-back slotted straight into the heart of the defence in the Under-21s’ 3-0 triumph over Bromley and managed to get 66 minutes under his belt before being subbed off.

On his first appearance in red and blue, Francis said: “It felt good [to play my first game for Palace].

“It felt good to put on the shirt and to get minutes in the legs. Obviously it was my first time playing with the boys, so it was good to see how everyone plays and to get on the same page.

“It’s still pre-season, the main thing to take from the game is minutes and the way the team plays. Before the game we weren’t too focused on the result, we were more focused on the performance and we know that if we focus on our performance then the result will sort itself out.”