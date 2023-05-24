The Eagles narrowly lost out to Jong PSV in extra-time, losing 1-3 at Selhurst Park, but despite the result Powell was full of praise for the young side.

“I’m immensely proud of the boys.” He said. “Just getting here in our first ever time entering the competition, playing the likes of Valencia, Liverpool, etc. You can only be proud of the boys, every game they put their heart and soul in their performance and their work and it’s just a shame it didn’t go our way.

“We started the game brightly, we had control and we created chances. In those moments you’re thinking ‘we need to capitalise on this,’ but it didn’t happen. They got their opportunity, we came back, but then late in the game it didn’t go our way.”