His side put three past West Bromwich Albion in a completely dominant display from start to finish and he was satisfied with the result given the side’s recent run of form.

“We’ve not been on the best of runs, but our performances haven’t been that bad. The one challenge was - can we keep a clean sheet? - that’s always the basis of trying to win a game; they did that and also created a lot of chances as well. It was a pleasing performance.

“We have been playing well and we have been creating chances. We haven’t had that balance in terms of converting the chances and also at the other end - conceding soft goals, which we have been doing at times. But in the last week or so we’ve been working on it, in those transitional moments, in terms of defending as a unit properly and it’s paid off.

“Against Monaco we did concede, but it was a better performance all around and all over the pitch and in those defensive performances and it helped us.”