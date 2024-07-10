His side fought back from being 2-0 down after an hour to draw 2-2 at a rainy Champion Hill on Tuesday evening, with a heavily altered side which saw 25 players take part.

On the game itself, Powell said: “There's some really positive play from the boys, in terms of what we've been asking for them, it's been a good week or so leading up into the game.

“We've got a few more weeks to work on some aspects, but in terms of control and then creating chances: we created a few chances in the first-half. Good possession building up into the final third, but we just didn't get the goal.

“Obviously we went 2-0 down, but it's a good reaction from the boys, you know so it’s positive in that sense.”