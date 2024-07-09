Skip navigation

      Report: Umolu double kick-starts Palace’s pre-season v Dulwich

      Crystal Palace Under-21s came from behind to draw 2-2 with Dulwich Hamlet at a rainy Champion Hill on Tuesday evening.

      Summary

      • Head coach Powell names a large squad for the first pre-season game of 24/25

      • Palace start the game strongly, creating a number of chances

      • Ola-Adebomi nearly scores a sensational solo effort

      • The Eagles continue to threaten, but Dulwich take the lead 36 minutes in via Porter

      • Izquierdo makes a solid save to deny a two-goal advantage for Dulwich

      • HT: Dulwich 1-0 Palace

      • A changed Palace XI took to the field in the second-half

      • Derry almost scores a sensational vollied effort

      • Hand doubles the lead for Dulwich

      • Umolu pulls one back in the 65th minute

      • He then levels from the spot four minutes later

      • Umolu nearly nets a hat-trick and Chima Eze tests the ‘keeper

      • Whyte has a chance to win it right at the death

      • FT: Dulwich 2-2 Palace

      With this being the first pre-season game of the new campaign, head coach Darren Powell named a big side with 25 players. Four of the starting XI featured in the Premier League International Cup final win over PSV back in July.

      Palace started brightly in the first-half, creating a number of chances from open play and half-chances via set pieces. Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Rio Cardines had chances saved, while Joe Gibbard’s corners were a constant threat.

      Halfway through the half Ola-Adebomi nearly capped off a sensational solo effort as he skipped past nearly half of the Dulwich team, but his effort was parried away by Dillon Barnes in the Dulwich goal.

      Just a few minutes later, against the run of play, Dulwich took the lead through George Porter. He got on the end of a Luke Wanadio cross to finish from close range in the pouring rain.

      The Eagles threatened on a breakaway after a stunning Jesse Derry pass to switch the play, but then found themselves back defending almost immediately as Jackson Izquierdo made a fingertip save to stop Danny Mills’ effort.

      Izquierdo’s save ensured that Palace went into the break a goal down, despite enjoying more of the ball and creating more chances in the first-half.

      It was all-change for the second-half, with the aim of giving more players minutes in their legs at the start of pre-season.

      Palace started the second-half much like they did in the first, with Jemiah Umolu leading the line and coming close to levelling things up after linking up well with Freddie Cowin.

      Derry nearly scored a sensational effort, controlling the ball in the air and turning in one motion to strike a volley from about 20-yards out, though it didn’t trouble the ‘keeper.

      On the hour-mark, Dulwich doubled their lead through Ralfi Hand. He struck a long-range effort that skidded in off the soaked turf from 25 yards out, past Trialist in goal.

      The Eagles did manage to halve the deficit just five minutes after Dulwich doubled it through Umolu. The returning Zach Marsh picked up the ball well on the edge of the box and slipped Umolu in behind for a calm finish.

      Umolu was then brought down inside the box just four minutes later and stepped up from 12-yards out to duly convert the equaliser with ease, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

      Two quickfire goals to draw level saw Palace in the ascendancy once more, and there were chances for a third to go ahead. Umolu nearly completed his hat-trick, after rounding the ‘keeper, but was denied by a last-ditch tackle from a recovering Dulwich defender.

      Chima Eze saw an effort saved at a tough angle, after combining well with Marsh, while Tyler Whyte nearly won it right at the death for Palace, but he couldn’t quite direct a cross from Dylan Reid goalbound.

      The referee’s whistle shortly after meant that it ended two apiece. Not the winning start to pre-season, although a crucial game in seeing players return to action after injuries and to get minutes in the legs ahead of 24/25.

      Dulwich: Barnes (GK), Ramsay, Wynter, Chambers, German, Wanadio, Scott, Mills, Porter, Binnom-Williams, Lewis.

      Dulwich (after 60 mins): Trialist A, Trialist SBJ, Trialist B, Trialist C, Jeffrey, Trialist D, Trialist G, Krasniqi, Hand, Trialist E, Trialist F.

      Palace (first-half): Izquierdo (GK), Cardines, Farquhar, Grante, Marjoram, Mustapha, Devenny, Gibbard, Umeh, Ola-Adebomi, Agbinone (Derry, 32).

      Palace (second-half): Trialist (GK), Nascimento (Whyte, 77), King, Browne, Francis, Cowin, Raymond (S. Williams, 77), C. Eze, Reid, Umolu, Derry (Marsh, 61).

