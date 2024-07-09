Report: Umolu double kick-starts Palace’s pre-season v Dulwich

With this being the first pre-season game of the new campaign, head coach Darren Powell named a big side with 25 players. Four of the starting XI featured in the Premier League International Cup final win over PSV back in July.

Palace started brightly in the first-half, creating a number of chances from open play and half-chances via set pieces. Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Rio Cardines had chances saved, while Joe Gibbard’s corners were a constant threat.

Halfway through the half Ola-Adebomi nearly capped off a sensational solo effort as he skipped past nearly half of the Dulwich team, but his effort was parried away by Dillon Barnes in the Dulwich goal.

Just a few minutes later, against the run of play, Dulwich took the lead through George Porter. He got on the end of a Luke Wanadio cross to finish from close range in the pouring rain.