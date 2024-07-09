Report: Umolu double kick-starts Palace’s pre-season v Dulwich

Summary
-
Head coach Powell names a large squad for the first pre-season game of 24/25
-
Palace start the game strongly, creating a number of chances
-
Ola-Adebomi nearly scores a sensational solo effort
-
The Eagles continue to threaten, but Dulwich take the lead 36 minutes in via Porter
-
Izquierdo makes a solid save to deny a two-goal advantage for Dulwich
-
HT: Dulwich 1-0 Palace
-
A changed Palace XI took to the field in the second-half
-
Derry almost scores a sensational vollied effort
-
Hand doubles the lead for Dulwich
-
Umolu pulls one back in the 65th minute
-
He then levels from the spot four minutes later
-
Umolu nearly nets a hat-trick and Chima Eze tests the ‘keeper
-
Whyte has a chance to win it right at the death
-
FT: Dulwich 2-2 Palace