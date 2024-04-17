Darren Powell’s Eagles have enjoyed a strong unbeaten streak in this season’s competition to set up a rematch against Jong PSV - the youth side of Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven - in the final. They overcame Everton 4-2 in the semi-final, thanks to some incredibly well-taken goals from Justin Devenny, Danny Imray and Umeh himself.

He was joined by captain Joe Whitworth post-match to reflect on the game and the skipper said: “It was an end-to-end game.

“I thought we'd done really well. We imposed our game plan onto them really well, ran a lot, the lads had a lot of energy and they kept going throughout the game.

“A lot of determination and we’re really happy to get through to the final and have an opportunity of winning the competition.”