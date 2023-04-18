The Under-21s fought valiantly with 10-men to earn a point against the Hammers on Monday afternoon and Wells-Morrison scored the equaliser from the penalty spot under immense pressure.

“I always feel like I’m going to score [when I step up to take a penalty].” Explained the skipper.

“It’s good to have a run of them, sometimes you go a few games without them, but I always feel like I’m going to score when I take them.

“I’m a bit 50/50 after that result, though. We’re a good team, we want to win every game, but at the end of the day we’ll take the point. I thought we could’ve won the game, to be fair, we were really good in the second-half and we pinned them back quite well, but again we’ll take the point.

“It actually wasn’t too bad [going down to 10-men]. We were quite organised as a team, we were talking and I thought we would have been alright. I thought we had more players than they did at the end of it!”