Crystal Palace Under-21s captain Jack Wells-Morrison spoke to Palace TV after their remarkable 3-3 draw with West Ham United to underline the side’s ability and commitment when approaching every game.
The Under-21s fought valiantly with 10-men to earn a point against the Hammers on Monday afternoon and Wells-Morrison scored the equaliser from the penalty spot under immense pressure.
“I always feel like I’m going to score [when I step up to take a penalty].” Explained the skipper.
“It’s good to have a run of them, sometimes you go a few games without them, but I always feel like I’m going to score when I take them.
“I’m a bit 50/50 after that result, though. We’re a good team, we want to win every game, but at the end of the day we’ll take the point. I thought we could’ve won the game, to be fair, we were really good in the second-half and we pinned them back quite well, but again we’ll take the point.
“It actually wasn’t too bad [going down to 10-men]. We were quite organised as a team, we were talking and I thought we would have been alright. I thought we had more players than they did at the end of it!”
While he scored from a penalty, Palace conceded two goals early on from corners and he identifies this as an area of improvement: “It’s a big part of the game [set pieces], we’ll have to look back at it and see where we went wrong with those. You’ve got to take ownership and just stick to your man and take care of it - we’ll work on that.”
The result against West Ham means that the side have now gone 10 games unbeaten in all competitions, and this bodes well for the run in, though Wells-Morrison reiterates the side’s approach: “It’s always about taking the next game as it comes, just trying to win the next one.
“Obviously [the Premier League International Cup semi-final against Valencia] is a massive game for us, with the potential to get into the final - which I think we deserve to be in.
“We’re obviously always thinking ahead, but we’re just trying to get through this season and then see what’s next.”