Striker Ola-Adebomi netted twice in the 3-0 win over the Baggies, bringing his tally to six for the season, though he wasn’t satisfied with just a brace.

“At half-time, I was quite angry, because I missed about two chances,” he revealed.

“One half-chance, one clear chance, but I just knew to keep going and that I’ll continue to get chances in the second-half. I kept my head up and kept going.

“The hat-trick is coming soon! I’m just happy for the team to be honest, we needed those three points to climb up the table. That’s the aim: to climb up the table.

“Right now, it’s not good enough, we know that as a group. We’re just trying to climb up the table and get back to winning ways - today was a good win to set it off.”