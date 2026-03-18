And if you’re not lucky enough to have a ticket in Larnaca, have no fear – you’ll be one of many tuning into the match from around the world, as Palace bid to win Thursday evening’s second leg, and secure a historic first-ever European quarter-final.

One of those joining you in tuning in will be actor, comedian and rapper, and Palace for Life Foundation patron, Ben Bailey Smith – alias Doc Brown – whose song OMG (One More Game) was a must-play around the very FA Cup final which brought about this European adventure.

Doc Brown has been red and blue for much of his life – as has Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell, who first joined the Academy back in 2016 – and the duo, both originally from the borough of Brent, met up to talk all things South London and Proud.

“It's gone quick, you know, from the debut till now,” Mitchell reflected. “It's just been a blur, just a lot of games, a lot of games.

“Now I'll probably be one of the more senior ones, in the changing room, so it's crazy to think about! But I'm just grateful.”