South London is on tour once again this week, as hundreds of Eagles flock to South-Eastern Cyprus to show the continent what Crystal Palace is all about. Where they play, we follow.
And if you’re not lucky enough to have a ticket in Larnaca, have no fear – you’ll be one of many tuning into the match from around the world, as Palace bid to win Thursday evening’s second leg, and secure a historic first-ever European quarter-final.
One of those joining you in tuning in will be actor, comedian and rapper, and Palace for Life Foundation patron, Ben Bailey Smith – alias Doc Brown – whose song OMG (One More Game) was a must-play around the very FA Cup final which brought about this European adventure.
Doc Brown has been red and blue for much of his life – as has Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell, who first joined the Academy back in 2016 – and the duo, both originally from the borough of Brent, met up to talk all things South London and Proud.
“It's gone quick, you know, from the debut till now,” Mitchell reflected. “It's just been a blur, just a lot of games, a lot of games.
“Now I'll probably be one of the more senior ones, in the changing room, so it's crazy to think about! But I'm just grateful.”
When I retire, I'll sit down and actually look at it and say: 'yeah, I was one of the players who helped Palace achieve a trophy'—Tyrick Mitchell
Together, the duo discussed their shared roots; Tyrick’s journey from 20-year-old debutant, to European goalscorer with Palace; and their hopes that the season will culminate in another trophy, this time in Leipzig.
“In the moment, it was crazy. It felt surreal,” Mitchell said of Palace’s FA Cup success. “And then the day after, you might just look at the medal and just watch the highlights again – a few times!
“In football, the next season starts so quick. When I retire, I'll sit down and actually look at it and say: 'yeah, I was one of the players who helped Palace achieve a trophy'.
“[This season] I don't want to speak for everyone, but we're confident. I would say we're confident. We know how good we are on our best days. It's just about showing our best days.
“If we do that, I feel like we can go very far in this tournament, and hopefully, bring more silverware home.”
Match Details
AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 19th March
- 17:45 GMT / 19:45 EET local time
- AEK Arena
- UEFA Conference League play-off round, second leg
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.