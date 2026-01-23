Glasner will come up against recently appointed Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior for the second time this season, with the Wandsworth-born 41-year-old having led Strasbourg to a surprise win over Palace earlier this season.
While acknowledging the Blues’ strengths as a side – Chelsea sit sixth in the table at this point in the season, albeit just six points ahead of Palace – Glasner is confident his team will have their moments on Sunday at Selhurst Park.
“It’s not just since the new manager came in – Chelsea were a Club World Cup winner six months ago,” he noted. “UEFA Conference League winners, fourth last year at the end in the league, qualifying for Champions League, [and this season] top eight in the Champions League. It's a fantastic team.
“I think Enzo Maresca did a fantastic job there, and Liam Rosenior now continues the job, because I think since he arrived they’ve played every third day, so there's not a massive impact on the training pitch.
“It's a great team, fantastic players. The structure also didn't change massively, you know – it's small margins, but I also watched the Brentford game back. I think Brentford could have won this game. On the other side, Chelsea were very efficient and punished every mistake Brentford made, and this is the quality of the team, this is the quality of the players.
“For us, we will need to be very, very consistent: don’t give them easy chances, because it's quite tough to defend all the quality of the wingers with Pedro, Estevão, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, whoever is playing. It's the same profile – everybody's quick.
“And then, with João Pedro, with Liam Delap, with Cole Palmer, with Enzo Fernandez always attacking the box from midfield and scoring goals from there, and Moises Caicedo the playmaker in midfield… I think it's not a massive change in the way they are playing.
“But on the other side, we faced them three times, I think, since I arrived with three draws – and now we will try to take the first win.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Chelsea