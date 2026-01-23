“There are one or two patterns we have done much better already. I don't want to talk about detail, but in defending and in attacking, and this is what we showed the players. We said: ‘OK, now we have time to work on the pitch, to improve our game, our patterns again, where we have already been together’.

“The right side was sometimes completely new players [due to injuries]. They don't know each other, they are not so familiar with our patterns, and it's now time to work on this, and this is why I said we had a great week.

“It was funny – on Wednesday, afterwards, the players were really exhausted. They said: ‘I haven't trained like this for months now!’

"We were really talking about the details, about how we want to play, how we want to defend. This, I think, is the best thing we can do.

“For me, we made a good step forward regarding our set-plays. We’re often talking about it. At Sunderland, we scored a goal from the second phase, we didn't concede, and Sunderland are a very good team on set-plays. Chelsea are as well.

“I think we made the first step in improving our set-plays, and I'm pretty sure we will make the first step on Sunday in improving our game again.

"Then, I know the consequence will be that we will get better results, and then hopefully we will talk more about football than other stuff.”