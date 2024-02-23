Oliver Glasner will hold his first press conference as Crystal Palace manager on Friday afternoon (13:00 GMT), previewing the visit of Burnley to Selhurst Park.

The 49-year-old was appointed manager on Monday, and has quickly set his sights on three points in his first match in charge in SE25.

He’ll be sharing his thoughts with the wider media from 13:00 GMT onwards – and you can watch it LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.

It's the ideal time, therefore, to purchase a Weekly pass, which will not only grant access to the press conference, but also radio commentary and a full 90-minute replay of Saturday's huge match as well!