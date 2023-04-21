After his impressive performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, Joe Whitworth has received his Premier League debut ball, presented by Dean Kiely.
The lifelong Crystal Palace fan attained a boyhood dream in becoming the club’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper – and fifth-youngest in all competitions – last month.
Despite the team eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat, Whitworth rose to the challenge at Amex Stadium, producing several impressive stops, notably from Alexis Mac Allister and Pervis Estupiñan, in front of his family, who were among the away end.
In recognition of his remarkable feat, Whitworth was presented with the debut ball by goalkeeping coach Kiely prior to a training session earlier this week.