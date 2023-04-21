The teenager had told Palace TV after the match: “It was massive for me, being a Palace fan and playing for the senior team. It was massive for my family. It’s a really proud moment.

“I’ve supported Palace my whole life. My whole family are Palace fans. I started at Palace around Under-13s at the club, worked my way up and got here today.

“I had my family watching in the away end. I’m sure my brother was loving it! It’s amazing to have them here – a big moment for me and my family. It was unbelievable for [the Palace fans] to chant my name.

“I felt alright. I was obviously a bit nervous coming into the game, but as soon as I started the warm-up, I was fine, and Deano made me feel really assured and calm. All the other lads did as well, and the gaffer. It was nerve-racking at the start, but I really enjoyed it, and I’m looking to build on it.

“There have been so many coaches along the way who have helped me, especially in the academy and also Deano, who’s really taken me under his wing when I’ve played with the first-team.”