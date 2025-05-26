A historic 2024/25 season comes to a close in jubilant fashion in South London, as Oliver Glasner’s Eagles parade their newly-acquired FA Cup trophy around the streets surrounding Selhurst Park.

They will then take to the stadium for a ‘Party on the Pitch’ on the hallowed turf – where live entertainment, special guests, end-of-season awards, and a trophy presentation all await.

The ‘Party on the Pitch’ is a free event, but ticketed, and now fully booked.

However, it will be shown LIVE on Palace TV+ for you to enjoy, with the event starting at 14:30 BST.