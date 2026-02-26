A big game at Selhurst Park awaits tonight – with a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League the prize. Take a look below at how Crystal Palace have prepared for Thursday night's play-off round second leg at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina champions Zrinjski Mostar.
Watch the best footage from pre-match training at Copers Cope above, and enjoy the best of the photos from matchday minus one below!
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar
- Thursday, 26th February
- 20:00 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- UEFA Conference League play-off round, second leg
- Tickets available to purchase here.