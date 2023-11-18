An expected record crowd of over 4,000 supporters are expected in SE25 as the Eagles face the Saints – third against fourth, top-scorers against second-top scorers, in the Women’s Championship – and tickets are still available here.

Hopcroft said of playing at Selhurst Park: “I’m excited to play there. It’ll be nice, a nice pitch and a nice stadium, so I’m really excited.

“To be honest, all the games are tough games. Every single Championship game is a tough game. We’re just taking every game as it comes.

“We’re not treating this as any more special [than a normal game]. It’s another tough game where we need to dig down and be focused for.”

On Palace’s morale going into the match, off the back of consecutive wins since the international break, Hopcroft revealed: “The vibe’s been good.

“We always want to get more out of ourselves and the team so we’re always striving for that. I feel like we do help each other to get on the same page and I do feel like we’re building, so it’s good.”