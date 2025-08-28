The day began bright and early for Oliver Glasner's side, who journeyed to Norway with a one-goal lead in our UEFA Conference League play-off round tie, won at Selhurst Park thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's header.
For the first time ever in a major European competition, the Eagles have soared abroad to take on continental opposition – having travelled to Norwegian Cup holders Fredrikstad – and you can enjoy the best behind-the-scenes content from a historic trip below.
As is often popular with visiting sides in European competitions, Palace then trained at Fredrikstad Stadion on the eve of the second leg, with Glasner and Maxence Lacroix taking time to speak to the assembled press.
At the stadium, Palace's players got a feel for Fredrikstad's artificial pitch – the first time we have played on such a surface in 35 years, since our Division 1 clash with Luton Town in August 1990.
This evening, in front of a sell-out crowd, the Eagles will hope to finish the job they started in SE25 by securing qualification for the Conference League league phase. The second leg can be watched LIVE on Palace TV+ (kick-off 17:00 BST / 18:00 CET local time).
In the meantime, enjoy the best photos and videos from our pre-match preparations, above and below!
Match Details
Fredrikstad v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 28th August
- 17:00 BST
- Conference League
- Fredrikstad Stadion
- Live on Palace TV+.