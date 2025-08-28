As is often popular with visiting sides in European competitions, Palace then trained at Fredrikstad Stadion on the eve of the second leg, with Glasner and Maxence Lacroix taking time to speak to the assembled press.

At the stadium, Palace's players got a feel for Fredrikstad's artificial pitch – the first time we have played on such a surface in 35 years, since our Division 1 clash with Luton Town in August 1990.