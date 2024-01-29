Crystal Palace are supporting Green Football Weekend, a game-wide initiative to tackle climate change. This year’s campaign focuses on food, because it is widely accepted that vegetarian and vegan meal choices typically have a lower carbon footprint than meat options.
The club has made significant changes to reduce its environmental impact across the club, which is summarised on this page under the campaign ‘Palace for the Planet’, and we are taking this opportunity to raise awareness about the range of vegan and vegetarian food at Selhurst Park.
Of the 33 kiosks on the Selhurst Park concourses, there are 23 that serve hot food, and wherever there is hot food, there is a hot vegan option.
We offer a wide range of products in the concourse bars, including:
- Vegan burgers and sausage rolls (all stands)
- Vegan Tuscan bean pie (all stands)
- Vegan pizza (Arthur Wait stand - home section only)
- Jamaican veggie patties (Main Stand)
- and even vegan curry loaded chips (Lower Holmesdale)!
We also offer vegan sweets (Fruit Pastilles), as well as non-dairy milk for your hot drinks.
Carlsberg and San Miguel are also vegan beers, meaning no animal products were used in its production.
Food miles are particularly important environmental factors; essentially, how far has your food travelled.
The good news is that our pies are locally sourced (30 miles), and our chips are made from British potatoes. In a bid to reduce food waste on matchdays, all remaining hot food is sold at a 50% discount immediately after the final whistle.
The players have been getting involved too, with Chris Richards and James Tomkins trying out the vegan option for Tuesday night’s premium hospitality guests; packages are still available to book here.
Executive chef Will Britton served up: Redefine Meat ‘Beef’ Flank Steak, Creamed Cabbage, Fondant Potato, Onion Jus, Confit Shallot, and needless to say – as you can see in the video above, and the gallery below – it went down a storm.
01 / 08
There is always a vegan option in our premium hospitality lounges.
Elsewhere, Sam Johnstone and Chloe Arthur have selected their favourite vegetarian recipes for you to cook at home, alongside several other players – download a free vegetarian cookbook at greenfootballweekend.com.
Meanwhile at Sutton United, the home of our Women’s team, the catering outlets offer vegan nuggets, vegan sausages, chips, and oat/soya milk for hot drinks. Sutton have made a range of significant environmental commitments, which you can learn more about here.
For more information on what the club is doing to reduce its environmental impact, click here.