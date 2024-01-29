The club has made significant changes to reduce its environmental impact across the club, which is summarised on this page under the campaign ‘Palace for the Planet’, and we are taking this opportunity to raise awareness about the range of vegan and vegetarian food at Selhurst Park.

Of the 33 kiosks on the Selhurst Park concourses, there are 23 that serve hot food, and wherever there is hot food, there is a hot vegan option.

We offer a wide range of products in the concourse bars, including:

Vegan burgers and sausage rolls (all stands)

Vegan Tuscan bean pie (all stands)

Vegan pizza (Arthur Wait stand - home section only)

Jamaican veggie patties (Main Stand)

and even vegan curry loaded chips (Lower Holmesdale)!

We also offer vegan sweets (Fruit Pastilles), as well as non-dairy milk for your hot drinks.

Carlsberg and San Miguel are also vegan beers, meaning no animal products were used in its production.