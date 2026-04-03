With over 250 appearances for the club to his name, as well as being a key part of the 'Team of the Eighties' which won the Second Division title in 1978/79, it's safe to declare South London-born winger Vince Hilaire a Crystal Palace legend.
Hilaire began his career with Crystal Palace as a 17-year-old in a 3–2 defeat at Lincoln City in March 1977, and was part of the team which secured the second-tier championship on a memorable night in front of 52,000 fans at Selhurst Park.
He played over 255 league games for Palace, scoring 29 goals, and was named Player of The Year in 1979 and 1980. His career saw him play over 600 games as he played in every professional division.
Where better for the skilful winger on a matchday, then, than the newly-redesigned Legends Restaurant?
Watch the video above to see Hilaire in action at a recent matchday!
Legends Restaurant
The only Premium lounge which directly overlooks the Selhurst Park pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to absorb both the matchday build-up and the in-game exhilaration – with access to a large private balcony directly overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal – as well as post-match refreshments to help digest all the action.
And, of course, there's analysis and entertainment from the likes of Hilaire, as well as John Salako, Jim Cannon, Steve Kember – and more!
01 / 05
More Premium Experiences
There are only a handful of chances left this season to enjoy a Premium Matchday at Selhurst Park!
Upgrade your experience in our Shared Executive Boxes, featuring seats overlooking the goal-mouth, as Palace face Newcastle United on Sunday, 12th April at 14:00 BST. Or book into Speroni's Restaurant for a top-class restaurant experience to enjoy with your guests.
Alternatively, soak up the exclusive and intimate atmosphere of The 2010 Club, with access to Directors’ Box seating, when Palace take on West Ham on Monday, 20th April at 20:00 BST.
Premium hospitality at Selhurst Park is designed to elevate your day, offering a relaxed environment to dine, socialise, and enjoy the pre-match build-up before taking your seat for the action.
Don’t miss out – packages for these fixtures are extremely limited! Speak to our team to secure your Premium experience today.