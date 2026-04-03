Hilaire began his career with Crystal Palace as a 17-year-old in a 3–2 defeat at Lincoln City in March 1977, and was part of the team which secured the second-tier championship on a memorable night in front of 52,000 fans at Selhurst Park.

He played over 255 league games for Palace, scoring 29 goals, and was named Player of The Year in 1979 and 1980. His career saw him play over 600 games as he played in every professional division.

Where better for the skilful winger on a matchday, then, than the newly-redesigned Legends Restaurant?

Watch the video above to see Hilaire in action at a recent matchday!

Legends Restaurant

The only Premium lounge which directly overlooks the Selhurst Park pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to absorb both the matchday build-up and the in-game exhilaration – with access to a large private balcony directly overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal – as well as post-match refreshments to help digest all the action.

And, of course, there's analysis and entertainment from the likes of Hilaire, as well as John Salako, Jim Cannon, Steve Kember – and more!