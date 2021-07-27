Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club. Three-course dining is served alongside entertainment from club legends before you take your seats in the Directors' Box.
A lounge ideal for celebrating a special occasion, Speroni's Restaurant offers a warm and vibrant atmosphere to enjoy with your guests. With a decor honouring one of the club's best ever, as well as pre-match entertainment from club legends, you'll enjoy a perfect mix of a Premier League matchday alongside first-class hospitality.
Appreciate exquisite dining prepared by our Executive Chef, as well as inclusive drinks throughout your day - including our exclusive Palace Wine, available in red, white and rosé.
Situated right on the half-way line behind the home and away dugouts, your Directors' Box seating will give you an insight into the two managers whilst you rub shoulders with Palace owners and special guests, including Chairman Steve Parish.
The whole experience was fantastic and we were well looked after. The food was amazing!Darren Holloway